    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Today, July 15, marks the culmination of the nine-day pilgrimage to Gundicha Temple as Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, embark on their majestic return journey known as 'Bhauda Yatra' to Srimandir in Puri. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Today, July 15, marks the culmination of the nine-day Gundicha Temple sojourn as Lord Jagannath, accompanied by His divine siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, embarks on the revered Bahuda Yatra, a grand procession signifying Their triumphant return to Srimandir in Puri. The divine trio will make their majestic journey back to Srimandir, seated on their ornate chariots, which will be ceremoniously pulled by devoted followers through the streets of Puri.

    Extensive preparations have been made to ensure a seamless and sacred experience for the Bahuda Yatra, marking the culmination of the deities' nine-day repose at Gundicha Temple.

    In accordance with ancient customs, the sacred rituals at Gundicha Temple will conclude with the "Pahandi" ceremony at 12 pm, where the deities will be ceremoniously brought out. The chariots will then be pulled at 4 pm, followed by additional rituals performed on the chariots, marking a significant milestone in the Bahuda Yatra celebrations.

    In anticipation of the massive influx of devotees, comprehensive security measures have been put in place to facilitate a safe and uninterrupted darshan experience. Additionally, thorough traffic management and parking arrangements have been implemented to ensure a smooth and convenient experience for all visitors.

    What is Bahuda Yatra?

    After a seven-day sojourn at Gundicha Temple, Lord Jagannath embarks on His return journey, known as Bahuda Yatra, to Sri Mandira. En route, He stops at Mausima Temple to meet His aunt, where a special offering of a sweet dish made from rice, coconut, lentils, and jaggery is presented to Him. Later, He arrives at Singha-dwara, where Lakshmi Devi receives His garland and returns to the temple to await His arrival. 

    The next day, on Ekadashi, the Lord is offered a special drink called Adhara Pana. In the evening, the three Deities are adorned in golden attire, and thousands of devotees flock to catch a glimpse of the magnificent Sunar Vesha Darshana. Finally, on the following day, the Lord returns to His abode in Sri Mandira, marking the culmination of the Bahuda Yatra celebrations.
     

