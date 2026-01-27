YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met former minister Jogi Ramesh, who was jailed in a fake liquor case, assuring him of legal support. The party condemned the arrest, calling it a blatant act of political revenge by the TDP-led government.

Jagan Assures Support to Jogi Brothers After Jail Release

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met former minister Jogi Ramesh, his brother Jogi Ramu, and their family members at his Tadepalli residence. The Jogi brothers, who were recently released after spending 83 days in jail in an alleged fake liquor case, briefed him on how the TDP government "troubled them and their family by registering false cases." Jagan assured them that YSRCP leaders and cadre need not fear such "illegal" cases and should face them courageously. He said the party's legal cell would provide all necessary legal assistance. He also enquired about the well-being of the family members and extended his support and reassurance to the entire family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

YSRCP Condemns Arrest as 'Political Revenge'

Earlier, Senior YSRCP leaders Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, Meruga Nagarjuna, Perni Nani, Ambati Rambabu, Kurasala Kannababu, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Margani Bharat and TJR Sudhakar Babu strongly condemned the alleged illegal arrest of former minister Jogi Ramesh, calling it a blatant act of political revenge and abuse of power by the coalition government. They said Jogi Ramesh has been maliciously framed in the spurious liquor case only to harass him and target the YSRCP. "The main accused, already in custody, was coerced into naming Jogi Ramesh. This isn't an investigation; this is political blackmail," the statement read.

TDP Accused of Manufacturing Narrative

They recalled that Jogi Ramesh publicly challenged these allegations and swore before the Kanaka Durga Temple, yet TDP leaders have not responded. "Truth needs no escape routes, only lies do," they asserted. The leaders criticised TDP for being the "real face" behind the spurious liquor network. "TDP leaders were caught red-handed. To cover up their crime, they have manufactured a fake narrative and dragged Jogi Ramesh into it," they said.

Arrest Called a Diversionary Tactic

They noted that Jogi Ramesh sought a CBI inquiry and even approached the High Court, yet he was arrested before the hearing, proving deliberate conspiracy. "This government is arresting opposition leaders to divert public attention from two failures, the Kashibugga temple stampede deaths and the botched Montha cyclone relief. The public will not forgive these tactics. We will take this fight to the people and expose every misuse of power," the leaders warned. (ANI)