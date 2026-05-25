YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu's 'Mega DSC' recruitment, calling it a 'fraudulent' drive. He alleged paper leaks, data deletion, manipulation, and a lack of transparency, demanding a CBI inquiry into the process.

Jagan Alleges 'Fraudulent DSC' Under Naidu Government

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process. Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities, including paper leaks, manipulation of merit lists, and lack of transparency in the selection of candidates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Reddy wrote, "N.Chandrababu Naidu garu, was this really a 'Mega DSC'? Or was it a "fraudulent DSC" designed to cheat lakhs of job aspirants? Where is the transparency at all? Paper leaks... data deletions... missing merit lists... What is your answer to all this? You deliberately cancelled the DSC notification issued during our government, delayed the recruitment process for your political mileage, issued a fresh notification purely for publicity, and ultimately betrayed unemployed youth through paper leaks, irregularities, scams, and manipulation in the examinations. Is this not a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants?" .@ncbn గారూ.. మీరు నిర్వహించింది మెగా డీఎస్సీనా? లేక ఉద్యోగార్థులను మోసం చేసిన దగా డీఎస్సీనా? పారదర్శకత ఎక్కడ ఉంది? 1.పేప‌ర్లు లీక్.. డేటా డిలీట్.. మెరిట్ లిస్టు మాయం.. దీనిపై మీ సమాధానం ఏమిటి? 2.మా హయాంలో ఇచ్చిన డీఎస్సీని రద్దుచేసి, ఉద్దేశ పూర్వకంగా ఆలస్యంచేసి, కొత్తగా మళ్లీ… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 25, 2026

Reddy Demands Answers on Specific Irregularities

He questioned the integrity of the recruitment drive and accused the state government of "betraying" unemployed youth, demanding answers on alleged irregularities and calling for a CBI inquiry into the process. "Why are you trying to cover up the organised 'dark operation' built around paper leaks, manipulation, and irregularities that unfolded under the very department controlled by your own son? How did an SCERT outsourcing employee, who was actively involved in the conduct of the examination process, secure the first rank in DSC? Why were his details later deleted from the database? Why were the merit lists hidden? Why was the topper's information removed? Why were only selected candidates secretly informed through an SMS? Why were the selection lists not displayed publicly at Collector offices as per standard practice?" the post read.

Allegations of Corruption and Favouritism

"Were 'Sports Quota' posts negotiated and sold for Rs.15 lakh each? Is it not true that a leader from your own party acted as the middleman for these deals? Is it not true that even people who never stepped onto a sports field were issued fake certificates? Are teacher jobs now being negotiated through secret deals at private homes? Is this a recruitment drive or an auction? What happens to genuinely talented and deserving unemployed youth? What justice is left for truly meritorious candidates? Why was the original TET Convener suddenly removed and a Joint Director from the Education Department appointed as DSC Convener instead? What was the real intention behind this sudden change?" the post further read.

(ANI)