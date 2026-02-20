Hindu groups protested in Jabalpur after a stone-pelting incident they allege was a pre-planned attack to disrupt peace. Protesters recited Hanuman Chalisa and claimed weapons were found in a mosque. Police have detained around 20 people.

Hindu Organisations Protest Stone-Pelting

Members of the various Hindu organisations on Friday recited Hanuman Chalisa outside Sihora Police Station and demanded action over the recent stone pelting incident, which occurred at Azad Chowk in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protesters Allege Pre-Planned Attack

One protester described the stone-pelting in Sihora as one of the area's worst incidents, and alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony in the area. He further alleged that the attack was pre-planned, raising questions about a significant number of stones and swords that were reportedly found inside a mosque. The protester also claimed that before the stone pelting incident, the suspects allegedly disrupted prayers at a local temple.

"The incident that occurred in Sihora last night is the worst in its history; it is the first time stone-pelting has ever taken place here. This was a deliberate attempt to disturb our peace, executed with complete and well-planned precision. We have to ask: how were stones, sticks, and swords found inside the mosque in such large numbers?" a protester told ANI.

"The incident began while Aarti was being performed in the temple. People entered and threw stones, misbehaved with and abused the women, and even tried to break the railing. As a crowd began to gather, they started pelting stones from the top of the mosque, leaving everyone injured. We demand that whoever planned this, and whoever their leader is, should be arrested immediately," he added.

Police Detain 20, Investigation Underway

On February 19, a dispute between children escalated into a stone-pelting incident at Azad Chowk in Jabalpur, according to Jabalpur SP Sampat Upadhyay. The SP stated that police reached the spot promptly and brought the crowd under control. "In the Sihora police station, at Azad Chowk, a fight erupted between two children. An incident of stone pelting occured in Azad Chowk. Police reached the spot and controlled the crowd. More than 15 people have been arrested," said Upadhyay.

Providing an update on the investigation into the stone-pelting incident, the Jabalpur SP stated that approximately 20 people have been detained so far. He noted that authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The SP assured that the situation remains peaceful and normalcy has been restored in the area. "Around 20 people have been detained till now. We are gathering the CCTV footage of the incident. The situation is peaceful and normal here. A probe is underway. As of now, Section 144 CrPc is not imposed here," said Upadhyay.