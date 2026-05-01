Nine people died and 24 were rescued after a cruise boat capsized at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has ordered a probe, assuring strict action against those found responsible for any negligence.

Minister Orders Probe, Assures Action

Following a tragic Jabalpur Cruise boat capsize incident involving a tourism department cruise, the Tourism Minister has ordered a probe into the matter and assured strict action against those found responsible. Speaking to ANI, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said, "This is a very sad and heartbreaking incident. I have ordered the department to investigate this incident. If negligence has occurred, we will take the strongest possible action. Nine people have died in this incident... "

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Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi further said the death toll may rise and ordered a probe, adding that strict action will be taken if any negligence is found. "I suspect the figure may rise... I have ordered an investigation. If any negligence is found, the strongest possible action will be taken," he added.

Challenging Rescue Operations

Rescue operations continued on Friday under challenging conditions, with officials saying rain and poor visibility hampered efforts during the night.

Commandant, Home Guard SDRF, Neeraj Singh Rajput, said teams worked continuously despite difficulties. "The situation here is difficult. Last night it was rainy and dark, so the rescue operation faced some difficulties, but we continued with the help of lights and other equipment. Today, NDRF and Army teams arrived, after which we recovered 5 bodies. A total of 9 bodies have been recovered so far," he said.

Search Continues, Survivors Treated

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jabalpur, confirmed that 24 rescued persons are undergoing treatment. He said all injured are being provided necessary medical care.

Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh said search operations are still underway. "Today, five more bodies have been recovered. Search operation is being carried out continuously," he said.

Search operations are underway at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized on Thursday, with 24 people rescued and 9 fatalities confirmed as per the latest update. (ANI)