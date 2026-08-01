Bengaluru has received India's first duty-free shipment of Scottish salmon under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. The removal of the 33 per cent import duty is expected to boost premium seafood imports and strengthen bilateral trade.

The first shipment of Scottish salmon to enter India with zero import duty arrived in Bengaluru on Friday, marking an early milestone under the newly implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the United Kingdom. The duty-free import is being seen as one of the first tangible outcomes of the landmark trade pact, which aims to strengthen bilateral trade, improve market access, and create new business opportunities for companies in both countries.

First Duty-Free Scottish Salmon Shipment Arrives In Bengaluru

The consignment was imported by Bengaluru-based Sashimi Foods Private Limited and features fresh Scottish salmon produced by Bakkafrost Scotland. It arrived in the city just two weeks after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement came into effect.

Under the new trade agreement, the earlier 33 per cent import duty on Scottish salmon has been completely removed, making the premium seafood more accessible to the Indian market.

UK Hails Early Success Of Trade Agreement

Commenting on the development, Owen Richards, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, described the arrival of the shipment as an encouraging sign of the trade agreement's early success.

He said the development demonstrates how the landmark free trade agreement is already creating new commercial opportunities and strengthening business ties between India and the United Kingdom.

India Seen As A Key Growth Market

The agreement is expected to deliver significant benefits to Scotland's salmon industry, with projected gains of around £130 million over the next 10 years.

According to a press release, India is the world's third-largest fish market, with domestic fish consumption reaching nearly 12 million metric tonnes in 2021.

Although most seafood consumed in India is sourced domestically, demand for premium imported seafood continues to grow, particularly in major cities.

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Salmon Scotland, said India has the potential to become an important and fast-growing market for sustainably farmed Scottish salmon, driven by rising consumer demand for premium seafood.