Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K police averts major tragedy in Pulwama; Nabs terrorist aide with 5 kg of IED

    The militant associate has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Budgam.
     

    J&K police averts major tragedy in Pulwama; Nabs terrorist aide with 5 kg of IED anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a major tragedy was thwarted on Sunday after they arrested a militant associate with 5 kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

    The militant associate has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Budgam.

    Also read: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers

    As per a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.”

    An investigation is underway.

    The arrest follows a terrible incident last Friday in the Rajouri sector, where five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion set off by terrorists during security forces' attempt to capture militants. After confronting a terrorist and his companion the following day, security personnel shot and killed him.

    In recent months, the authorities have stepped up their operations against terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, and in these operations, a number of terrorists and their associates have been captured or killed.

    Also read: BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, flays links with SDPI

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers

    BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi Karnataka sovereignty remark flays links with SDPI gcw

    BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, flays links with SDPI

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress lies fully exposed BJP will form govt with full majority says PM Modi gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress' lies exposed, BJP will form govt with full majority, says PM Modi

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    Exclusive Vande Bharat Express train maker Sudhanshu Mani on Asianet News Dialogues

    Vande Bharat train maker EXCLUSIVE: India cannot be an exception in this world on high-speed rail

    Recent Stories

    Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis vma

    Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 4 national women associations call for nationwide protests in grapplers' support-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 4 national women's associations call for nationwide protests in grapplers' support

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police tightens security as farmers head to support protesting grapplers

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Receiving WhatsApp calls texts from international numbers Beware It is a scam gcw

    Receiving WhatsApp calls, texts from international numbers? Beware! It's a scam

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon