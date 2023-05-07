J&K police averts major tragedy in Pulwama; Nabs terrorist aide with 5 kg of IED

The militant associate has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in Budgam.

Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a major tragedy was thwarted on Sunday after they arrested a militant associate with 5 kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

As per a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police, “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started.”

An investigation is underway.

The arrest follows a terrible incident last Friday in the Rajouri sector, where five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion set off by terrorists during security forces' attempt to capture militants. After confronting a terrorist and his companion the following day, security personnel shot and killed him.

In recent months, the authorities have stepped up their operations against terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, and in these operations, a number of terrorists and their associates have been captured or killed.

