Gujarat's GLPC has launched a 'Marketing Support Scheme' with a Rs 25 crore budget for 2026-27. It aims to make rural women in Sakhi Mandals financially independent by helping them sell products on e-commerce platforms for global reach.

To make rural women associated with Sakhi Mandals financially Atmanirbhar and increase their income, the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC) has launched the 'Marketing Support Scheme'. Under the scheme, Rs 25 crore will be provided during 2026-27 to help Sakhi Mandals connect their products to e-commerce platforms, giving them access to national and international markets.

Empowering Rural Women Through E-commerce

Implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guided by Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and Minister of State Sanjaysinh Mahida, the scheme will help rural women sell their locally made products online and connect them directly with global markets. Until now, products made by Self-Help Groups were mainly sold at local fairs and exhibitions.

Financial Assistance and Incentives

Under the new scheme, women will receive financial assistance to complete the required formalities for registering on e-commerce platforms. This includes GST registration up to Rs 15,000, FSSAI licence up to Rs 10,000, and PAN Card registration up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, an online sales incentive of Rs 20 per order will be provided, with lifetime assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for each Sakhi Mandal. This initiative will help rural women earn from home and become 'Lakhpati Didis', while giving a strong boost to the rural economy.

A Story of Success and Inspiration

Rekhaben of Dhoraji earned Rs 10.96 Lakh annually through her spice business. The success story of the President of the Osam Sakhi Mandal in Patanvav village of Dhoraji taluka, Rajkot district, is inspiring many rural women. After joining a Self-Help Group in 2016, she received food processing training from RSETI and started a traditional spices business. With a bank loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, she expanded her business and created employment opportunities for other local women. Today, her spice unit earns an annual income of over Rs 10.96 lakh. Under the Government's new 'Marketing Support Scheme', many Sakhi Mandals like Rekhaben's will now be able to sell their products through e-commerce platforms and reach customers in national and international markets.