Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Elections 2024 Results: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija concedes defeat in Srigufwara-Bijbehara

    Iltija Mufti, PDP candidate from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, conceded defeat midway through the counting process. She expressed gratitude towards her party workers and the people for their support.

    J&K Elections 2024 Results Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija concedes defeat in Srigufwara-Bijbehara gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, a candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, accepted defeat. Halfway through the constituency's counting, she was behind. Iltija Mufti congratulated the party workers and stated that she accepts the decision of the people.

    Taking to social media, the PDP candidate wrote: "I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign 💚"

    The vote counting for postal ballots started at 7:30 am. The EVM vote counting commenced at 8 am. This election will establish the first elected government in the UT since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw

    BREAKING: Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years anr

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon