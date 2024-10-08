J&K Elections 2024 Results: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija concedes defeat in Srigufwara-Bijbehara

Iltija Mufti, PDP candidate from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, conceded defeat midway through the counting process. She expressed gratitude towards her party workers and the people for their support.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, a candidate for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, accepted defeat. Halfway through the constituency's counting, she was behind. Iltija Mufti congratulated the party workers and stated that she accepts the decision of the people.

Taking to social media, the PDP candidate wrote: "I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign 💚"

The vote counting for postal ballots started at 7:30 am. The EVM vote counting commenced at 8 am. This election will establish the first elected government in the UT since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

