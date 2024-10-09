Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Elections 2024: Meet youngest winner Shagun Parihar, whose dad was gunned down by Hizbul terrorists

    Shagun Parihar, at just 29 years old, became the youngest winner of the 2024 J&K assembly elections. Driven by the tragic assassination of her father by terrorists, she secured a victory in the militancy-affected area of Kishtwar, marking a significant win for the BJP in a traditionally NC-dominated region.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Shagun Parihar became the youngest winner of the 2024 J&K assembly elections at the age of just 29. She won the 2024 J&K elections, one of just three women to do so, but it wasn't easy. She was elected from the militancy-affected area of Kishtwar.

    Speaking to media after the verdict, she said: “We have lost a large number of our soldiers. I have lost my father, and some have lost their brothers and sons. My first effort will be to ensure that every child here has the shadow of a father over his head, that there is peace and prosperity in the area. My efforts will be to bring happiness to every home.”

    Shagun’s candidacy was deeply personal, driven by the assassination of her father, Ajit Parihar, and her uncle Anil Parihar, both prominent BJP leaders, by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in 2018. Shagun initially had no plans to pursue politics and was more concerned with her academic career—she is presently working for a PhD. But she was driven to enter politics by the terrible death of her father and a feeling of duty to her community.

    In the tightly contested election, Shagun defeated Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, a former minister and stalwart of the National Conference (NC), and Firdous Ahmed Tak of the PDP. She won by a narrow margin, securing 29,053 votes, 

    For the BJP, which sought to increase its power in Kishtwar, a district with a smaller Hindu minority and a preponderance of Muslims, her triumph was also a calculated move. Kishtwar had previously been a bastion for the NC, which had won the seat five times. The BJP first captured the seat in 2014 with Sunil Sharma and Shagun’s win cemented the party’s growing presence in the region.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Shagun's personal grief during the campaign and referred to her as a representation of the BJP's dedication to combating terrorism. Shagun, on her part, pledged to concentrate on Kishtwar's peace and prosperity in order to provide families in the area with security and pleasure.

