An IAF pilot was killed after a Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025. Defence expert Praful Bakshi called it an 'unfortunate' incident. The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to probe the cause.

Defence expert Wing Commander Praful Bakshi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of an Indian Air Force pilot who lost his life in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show, calling it an "unfortunate" incident. Bakshi said this is the second such accident. He said a detailed investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.

Speaking to ANI, Bakshi said, "This is a very unfortunate incident in which we have lost a very brave pilot...This is the second such accident. A thorough investigation will be conducted to find out what could have caused this..."

IAF confirms pilot's death

Earlier, the Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. "An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

Crash scene and aftermath

A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the AI Maktoum International Airport. The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Eyewitness reports

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground. The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was. "

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. " It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Show temporarily halted

Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.

The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show. (ANI)