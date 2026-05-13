As the UDF's decision on Kerala's next Chief Minister is delayed, the IUML held a meeting to finalise its ministerial representation. Meanwhile, posters criticising Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have appeared in Wayanad amid the uncertainty.

IUML Discusses Ministerial Representation

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders arrived at Panakkad in Keralam on Wednesday for an emergency leadership meeting as suspense continued over the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) decision on the next Chief Minister of the state.The meeting comes amid ongoing discussions within the UDF over government formation following the alliance's victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The key agenda of the IUML meeting is to finalise ministerial representation in the new government.

Senior leaders, including PK Kunjalikutty, PK Basheer, KM Shaji and NM Shamsudheen, are among those being considered for ministerial positions. Sources said that if the party secures a fifth ministerial berth in the new cabinet, AKM Ashraf from Kasaragod is likely to be accommodated. However, if the additional berth is not granted, the IUML is expected to seek key constitutional or legislative posts such as Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Chief Whip.

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The meeting is also likely to deliberate on assigning official responsibilities to senior leaders MK Muneer and KP A Majeed within either the party or the government structure.

Uncertainty Over CM Face Sparks Discontent

Meanwhile, uncertainty over the Chief Ministerial face in Kerala has triggered visible discontent among Congress supporters in Wayanad. Posters criticising Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the Wayanad District Congress Committee office. One poster read, "Mr Rahul and Priyanka, forget Wayanad. You won't win again from here," while another stated, "RG and PG, this is not a warning. Kerala will never forgive you for this blunder."

The delay in naming a Chief Minister has entered its eighth day since the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections. Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress party over the prolonged deliberations, alleging that the party appeared to have a "plan to give five Chief Ministers in five years."

Congress Leadership Yet to Finalise Candidate

The Congress high command is currently holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the Chief Ministerial candidate. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post.

The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the recently concluded elections. However, the alliance is yet to officially announce its Chief Ministerial candidate. (ANI)