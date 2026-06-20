The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has ended its alliance with the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu. The party passed a resolution to support the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government to prevent Governor's rule, which it terms indirect BJP control.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday said it cannot continue its association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the present political circumstances while reiterating its support for the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

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IUML Passes Resolution to Leave DMK Alliance

Addressing a press conference in Chennai after the party's general body meeting, IUML national president Kader Mohideen said the party had passed a resolution stating that the IUML couldn't continue in the DMK alliance. He said that former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was informed that IUML was supporting the Vijay-led TVK government since it didn't want governor's rule.

"Respecting the mandate given by the people in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, the Indian Union Muslim League extended its support for the formation of the TVK government and is currently a part of the administration led by C Joseph Vijay. In the present political circumstances, it is not possible for us to continue our association with the DMK alliance," the resolution stated.

The resolution further said that a decision regarding the party's electoral alliance would be taken after the by-elections and local body elections are officially announced.

'Did Not Want Indirect BJP Control'

Explaining the circumstances under which the party supported the TVK government, Mohideen said the IUML had contested the Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance and had expected the alliance to return to power.

"Till now, we got victory in Tamil Nadu with the DMK alliance. We expected the DMK alliance would come back to government and we worked in the election, but God's plan was different," the IUML president said.

He said the IUML consulted DMK president MK Stalin after being approached by its cadres to support TVK. The party subsequently extended the support of its two MLAs to TVK without placing any demands.

Mohideen said the party explained its decision to Stalin and believed that withholding support could have resulted in a situation leading to Governor's rule, which he described as indirect BJP control in the state.

"IUML contacted DMK president Stalin and told him that our cadres have asked to give support to TVK. Finally, our two MLAs supported without (placing) any demand. We also explained to Stalin why we gave support to TVK. If we don't give support to TVK, we will have a governor control which will be indirect BJP control here in TN, and we don't want," he said.

"Today in our general body meeting, we passed a resolution thanking Vijay and his TVK party for giving IUML a chance to be in the cabinet," he added.

Reiterating the party's stand, Mohideen said, "When we were in the DMK alliance, we were there for the DMK alliance. Now, when we are in the TVK alliance, we will be there for the TVK alliance." He added that the party wanted the present government to continue and said people were welcoming the TVK administration.

(ANI)