Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded a thorough investigation into the NEET paper leaks, stating they jeopardise students' futures. He also criticised the BJP for previous paper leak incidents during their tenure in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday alleged that repeated leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) were jeopardising the future of lakhs of students and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Sukhu said recurring incidents of question paper leaks in national-level examinations raise serious concerns. "Repeated leaks of the NEET examination paper are playing with the future of lakhs of students. The entire matter must be investigated in depth," the Chief Minister said.

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Sukhu targets BJP over past paper leaks

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sukhu alleged that several paper leak incidents had surfaced during BJP governments. Referring to Himachal Pradesh, he said question paper leaks took place during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, including the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission recruitment examinations and the police recruitment examination.

"During the previous BJP government, paper leaks occurred in the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission examinations and the police recruitment test. The present government had to dissolve the Hamirpur Staff Selection Commission because of these irregularities," he said.

Free transport for NEET aspirants

The Chief Minister also said the state government had arranged free travel in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses for students appearing in the NEET examination. "We have ensured free transportation for students appearing in the NEET examination through HRTC buses so that they do not face any inconvenience," he said.

Himachal's share in BBMB

Raising the issue of Himachal Pradesh's share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Sukhu said the state was entitled to a 7.19 per cent share as recognised by the Supreme Court and that the government was making efforts to secure its rights. "The Supreme Court has acknowledged Himachal Pradesh's 7.19 per cent share. Our government is making continuous efforts to secure this right," he said.

Sukhu said discussions were underway with the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan and that talks with the Haryana government would be held shortly. "The Haryana Government should support Himachal Pradesh's legitimate claim by filing an affidavit before the court. This will help ensure that the state receives its due share," he said.

Monsoon preparedness

On the upcoming monsoon season, the Chief Minister said the government was fully prepared to deal with any weather-related emergencies and had directed administrative authorities to remain vigilant. "Our objective is to keep damage to life and property to a minimum and ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation in the event of any disaster," Sukhu said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)