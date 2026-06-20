Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai stated that rebel MP Omraje Nimbalkar might be in shock after a court acquitted all accused in his father's murder case, hinting at unfulfilled promises made to Nimbalkar before the verdict was delivered.

Court acquits all accused in Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving then Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing a lack of evidence.Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were killed in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. The investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the case remained under trial for several years.Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, who was one of the key accused in the case. A total of nine people had been arrested and chargesheeted in connection with the murders. UBT Sena issues notice to rebel MPs Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a fresh show cause notice to its absentee MPs, threatening disqualification. The party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, issued a notice and gave them a strict 24-hour deadline starting Saturday to provide a written explanation for their abstention.If the MPs fail to response, the party will assume they have voluntarily given up their membership, and they will face action under the Tenth Schedule of India Constitution (The anti-defection law). (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai on Saturday said that UBT Sena Rebel MP Omraje Nimbalkar might be in a "state of shock" after a Mumbai court acquitted all nine accused in his father's, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, double murder case. Desai cited media reports which claimed that Ninbalkar was made certain promises prior to the verdict. Omraje Nimbalkar is one of the six UBT MPs who had rebelled against the party whip and failed to attend the Lok Sabha MP meet called by Anil Desai."The kind of justice which has been delivered by the honourable Mumbai High Court, they have acquitted all the accused and they have given the reason also. It is unfortunate, because Omraje was following it up rigorously, it was a very grave incident as far as his family was concerned. After twenty years, what he had thought that it came to acquittal has given a very big blow to Omraje's expectations. Naturally how he sees it, evaluates it, that is to be seen," Desai told ANI.The UBT Sena MP said that Nimbalkar should realise now "who had the affinity, affection, and who gave those promises". "All the news which was coming through media, there he was given some kind of promises which didn't come to. So now at this stage you would understand that he would be in a state of shock. But he would realise who had the affinity, who had the affection, and who gave those promises," he said.When asked whether Nimbalkar would return to UBT following the verdict, Desai said that decision solely rests with the party president, Uddhav Thackeray. "That will be decided, I mean if he does not, that will be decided by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party president, Uddhav ji will take the decision," Desai said.On the violation of the party whip by the 6 rebel MPs, Desai said that a show cause notice has already been sent to the rebel MPs, adding, "We have already taken a step, we have issued them a show cause notice, it is an ongoing process, let's see how things evolve, how things develop."A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving then Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing a lack of evidence.Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi were killed in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. The investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the case remained under trial for several years.Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, who was one of the key accused in the case. A total of nine people had been arrested and chargesheeted in connection with the murders.Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a fresh show cause notice to its absentee MPs, threatening disqualification. The party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, issued a notice and gave them a strict 24-hour deadline starting Saturday to provide a written explanation for their abstention.If the MPs fail to response, the party will assume they have voluntarily given up their membership, and they will face action under the Tenth Schedule of India Constitution (The anti-defection law). (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source