CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan criticized PM Narendra Modi's absence from Parliament's monsoon session, questioning why he is active on social media but not in the House. He said the opposition is united in demanding accountability from the government.

CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his absence from parliamentary proceedings during the ongoing monsoon session and alleging that while the PM is active on social media, he is "not ready" to participate in House debates.

Speaking to ANI, the Rajya Sabha MP pointed out the contrast between the Prime Minister's digital activity and his involvement in legislative discussions. "PM Modi is posting another video on social media at midnight. But the question is, why is he not attending Parliament? Parliament has discussed the bills and various issues, but why is he not participating? Why is he not replying to the discussions? Why is he not ready to take part in the debates?" Sivadasan asked.

The CPI(M) leader further stated that the opposition parties are united in their demand for the government to be held accountable within the House. "The opposition parties together request and demand that the government take proper action and provide a proper reply inside Parliament," he added.

PM Welcomes Passage of Anti-Cheating Bill

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Parliament's passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the legislation marks a significant step towards creating a reliable examination system and reiterating that those involved in examination paper leaks "will not be spared".

In a video message shared on Instagram after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill, the Prime Minister said the government has been taking continuous steps to ensure transparency and strengthen the examination system. "Friends, for a reliable examination system, we are continuously taking one step. after the other. Whether it is the creation of transparency, creation towards fast track, or taking states' suggestions into consideration... every state and the central government has been facing this kind of paper leak trouble for several decades. This is also creating a crisis for the future of children," PM Modi said.

He said reforms in the education system had become mandatory across the country and stressed the need for greater use of technology to curb examination-related malpractices. "Keeping all these things in mind, reforms in the education system have become mandatory nationwide in all states as well as at the Centre. There is a need for the abundant and useful application of technology," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the government would take strict action against those involved in paper leak rackets. (ANI)