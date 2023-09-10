Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian PM hints quitting BRI, says unlikely to compromise ties with China; check details

    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has said that leaving the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as the Silk Road, does not compromise relations with China. She discussed this decision during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

    In a press conference at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, Meloni emphasized the importance of a constructive dialogue and deepening bilateral partnership with China. She mentioned her commitment to visit China in the future, stating that it makes more sense to go when there is more information available on bilateral cooperation and its development.

    While addressing the decision to withdraw from the Silk Road, Meloni reassured that it would not compromise relations with China, but emphasized that the decision still needs to be made.

    During the conference, Meloni also mentioned that the Italian government had received an invitation to the Belt and Road Forum but did not discuss it with the Chinese prime minister during their recent meeting.

    This visit marked Prime Minister Meloni's second trip to India, following her State visit in March 2023, during which bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

    The leaders celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Italy and discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including defense and emerging technologies. They also emphasized the importance of G7 and G20 collaboration for the greater global good.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
