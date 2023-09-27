'It will be World Terror Cup': Khalistani terrorist Pannun's shocking threat; alleged audio message goes viral

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly issued a menacing threat directed at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, specifically targeting the match scheduled for October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

In a shocking development, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has reportedly issued a threatening message regarding the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, specifically targeting the opening match scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on October 5. The Sikhs For Justice chief's audacious threats amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have raised serious concerns even as an alleged audio that sent the alarming message went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Recently, numerous individuals in India reportedly received calls from a UK phone number, +44 7418 343648, where a prerecorded audio message delivered by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was played.

In this alarming message, Pannun issued menacing warnings, stating, "On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence. Remember, 5th October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council."

In the alleged audio recording, SFJ also issued threats to Indian diplomats in Canada, especially Sanjay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Canada.

"India and the Modi regime have insulted Prime Minister Trudeau. Modi regime, it is advisable that you shut down your embassy in Ottawa and bring back your ambassador Verma. This advice is from the Canadians and this advice is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council. We are going to hold Modi and Ambassador Verma accountable for disrespecting Prime Minister Trudeau. It’s very wise to bring back Verma and shut down the Ottawa embassy," the message added.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul is among the recipients of a pre-recorded call, suspected to be made via an IP-calling facility, which has raised alarm bells regarding escalating Khalistani activities. These developments coincide with increased accusations against India by Khalistani groups, supported by the Canadian government, following the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada.

These alleged threats are expected to raise significant security concerns surrounding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is slated to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Khalistani groups have been quick to point fingers at India, and their claims have found backing from the Canadian government. This alignment of interests has resulted in an unsettling atmosphere, with posters appearing in Canada openly calling for the assassination of Indian mission heads in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver. Recently, such provocative posters were removed from in front of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey.

On September 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took significant steps by confiscating the properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Sector 15 C, Chandigarh. According to reports, the NIA has compiled a new dossier on Pannun, which will be shared with international investigative agencies. The dossier reveals Pannun's ambitions to create Khalistan and divide India into multiple parts.

The NIA dossier highlights that there are a total of 16 cases registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in various states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Pannun, born in February 1967, hails from a family that migrated from Pakistan to Amritsar in Khankot village in 1947. An attorney at law in the United States, he operates his own firm. His organization, Sikhs For Justice, is a secessionist group advocating for the separation of Punjab from India, aiming to establish Khalistan. In July 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).