    It was RDX: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seeks NIA probe into Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast

    The explosion's impact not only reduced the factory's operating house to rubble but also damaged nearby homes. In response, BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging an NIA investigation into the incident.

    In the aftermath of the explosion that claimed seven lives in Bengal's Duttapukur, the BJP has urged for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation, asserting that the blast was caused by powerful RDX. Suvendu Adhikari, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader, revealed that he had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Kolkata High Court and expected it to be listed soon.

    "It was RDX and it was a powerful explosion...I have already filed a PIL in the Kolkata High Court...My submission is granted by the court and hopefully, it will be listed tomorrow," Adhikari stated.

    Barasat Fire Station's Prashant Ghosh mentioned that he heard about eight bodies being found at the blast site.

    As the explosion sparked accusations against the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, opposition parties alleged that open trading of explosives is occurring in the state. The incident evoked memories of a similar blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Egra that had stirred controversy in the region.

    The explosion's impact not only reduced the factory's operating house to rubble but also damaged nearby homes. In response, BJP state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging an NIA investigation into the incident.

     

