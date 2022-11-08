Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why India’s G20 Presidency logo has a lotus with 7 petals

    The logo, theme, and website for India's G20 Presidency for the Summit 2023—the highest-profile international event ever held by India—were announced today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will now hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the website, theme, and logo for India's G20 Presidency on Tuesday. The logo was eagerly anticipated since it conveys to the world India's "message and overall goals," according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

    The world is seeing the aftereffects of a disruptive technology, Prime Minister Modi remarked as he revealed the logo, which features a flowering lotus and its seven petals. He saod, "Pandemics, wars, and a great deal of economic instability occur every century. The lotus symbol in the G20 logo represents optimism in these trying times."

    India's national flower is the lotus, which also plays a significant role in Indian mythology. According to a statement from the Home Ministry on Tuesday, its inclusion in the logo of India's G20 presidency symbolises Indian culture, spirituality, fruitfulness, riches, and purity of heart and mind. The lotus is symbolic of what is auspicious, pure, eternal, and detached. The idea behind the inclusion of the Lotus incorporates the current challenges faced across the globe.

    Seven petals of a lotus symbolise the seven continents of the world as well as the seven musical tones. "The G20 will unite the globe in peace. The mythical legacy of India, our religion, and our intelligence are all represented in this emblem," said PM Modi, who spoke during the logo's unveiling.

    The Maha Upanishad, a prehistoric Sanskrit scripture, serves as the inspiration for the "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future" that serves as the theme of India's G20 Presidency.

    PM Modi referred to the G20 Presidency logo unveiled during the event as a message and an emotion that runs across Indians. "This is a resolution that has been taken into consideration. The lotus will blossom no matter how bad the world's conditions are," he added.

