    Kangra paintings to Kullu shawl & Kanal brass set: PM Modi to gift art, handicraft products at G20 summit

    At the forthcoming G20 summit, which will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a number of distinctive works of art and handicraft from Himachal Pradesh to a variety of world leaders. The gifts products include Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass set.

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, officials said on Wednesday. This would help Himachal Pradesh's art and culture spread across the globe, officials added. According to authorities, the prime minister would present several global leaders with gifts like Chamba "rumals," Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawls, Kullu shawls, and Kanal brass sets.

    The move came days before Himachal Pradesh votes for the 68-member state assembly on November 12.

    They predicted that Himachal Pradesh's art and culture will spread far to several nations. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union are all members of the G20.

    Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 conference, which will be held in Bali on November 15 and 16. The G20 is the top platform for worldwide economic cooperation, encompassing over two-thirds of the world's population, over 75% of global commerce, and nearly 85% of the global GDP.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the logo, theme, and website for India's G20 presidency and stated that this is a proud moment and a fantastic chance for India. All Indians should be proud of it since it would make them more renowned, according to PM Modi.

    The emblem, theme, and website of India's G20 presidency, he continued, convey the nation's "message and overriding goals" to the rest of the globe. On December 1, India will take over the strong G20's leadership from Indonesia, which is now in charge.

    (With PTI Inputs)

