PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency via video-conferencing. Addressing the launch event, he said, "India is set to assume G20 Presidency. It is moment of pride for 130 crore Indians."

The prime minister claimed that the emblem also conveys a message and a commitment. "This G20 logo is more than simply a sign; it conveys a message and a feeling that courses through us. It is a resolve that is now being considered," the prime minister stated.

"A disruptive once-in-a-century epidemic, wars, and significant economic uncertainties are still being felt throughout the world. In these trying times, hope is symbolised by the lotus in the G20 emblem. No matter the conditions, the lotus still blossoms," according to PM Modi.

PM Modi acknowledged the efforts of all the previous governments as well as the efforts put in by the citizens in taking India forward.

On December 1, India will take over as chair of the influential G20, replacing current chair Indonesia. India will occupy the position for a year. On September 9 and 10, 2023, in New Delhi, the G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government will take place.

The G20 is made up of the world's largest established and developing nations, including China, the UK, US, and the European Union, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.