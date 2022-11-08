Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus

    PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency via video-conferencing. Addressing the launch event, he said, "India is set to assume G20 Presidency. It is moment of pride for 130 crore Indians."

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency. The slogan "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future" is displayed beside a lotus in the logo. The PM described the lotus as a sign of hope while speaking at the event through video conference.

    The prime minister claimed that the emblem also conveys a message and a commitment. "This G20 logo is more than simply a sign; it conveys a message and a feeling that courses through us. It is a resolve that is now being considered," the prime minister stated.

    Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

    "A disruptive once-in-a-century epidemic, wars, and significant economic uncertainties are still being felt throughout the world. In these trying times, hope is symbolised by the lotus in the G20 emblem. No matter the conditions, the lotus still blossoms," according to PM Modi.

    PM Modi acknowledged the efforts of all the previous governments as well as the efforts put in by the citizens in taking India forward.

    On December 1, India will take over as chair of the influential G20, replacing current chair Indonesia. India will occupy the position for a year. On September 9 and 10, 2023, in New Delhi, the G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government will take place. 

    Also Read | ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    The G20 is made up of the world's largest established and developing nations, including China, the UK, US, and the European Union, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea AJR

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

    Don t daydream about winning elections: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    'Don't daydream about winning elections': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges Arvind Kejriwal

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting' why Fatehpur is today a hotspot AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: From controversial video to BJP 'infighting', why Fatehpur is today a hotspot

    Recent Stories

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch-tgy

    Video of driving test in China leaves internet stunned: Watch

    football Qatar was a mistake Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup 2022 snt

    'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal romantic bedroom song Adhaai Baje is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video, photos: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav playing beautifully through that middle to late stage - Matthew Hayden-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Suryakumar playing beautifully through that middle to late stage' - Hayden

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon