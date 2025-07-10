Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident should be thoroughly investigated, even as rescue operations continue for the second day.

Vadodara: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse on the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand. The Chief Minister has entrusted a team of experts to conduct a detailed investigation and prepare a report on the repairs, inspections, and quality checks carried out on the bridge.



According to the Department of Information, based on the preliminary investigation, four officers have been suspended with immediate effect. NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer) and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer) have been suspended with immediate effect. The Chief Minister has also directed that thorough inspections be carried out on other bridges in the state to ensure public safety.



Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident should be thoroughly investigated, even as rescue operations continue for the second day. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the search and rescue operations."It is extremely unfortunate... Such incidents should be thoroughly investigated," the Congress MP told ANI.



Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance, alleging that recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence."His remarks came after a large portion of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday.



The death toll rose to 15 on Thursday, with the recovery of three more bodies, according to officials. Rescue operations remain underway as four people are still missing. The incident occurred when a section of the bridge, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapsed and plunged into the Mahisagar river below.



Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters, "The death toll stands at 15 now with recovery of 3 more bodies today. Four people remain missing. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting search and rescue operations even till 4 km downstream."He added that two vehicles are stuck in the sludge at the incident site. We are seeking details from the public on those vehicles."It is raining and the water level in the river has risen," the official said.



When asked about a truck seen hanging from the broken bridge, the official said, "It is an empty tanker. If we move it, it could fall. Efforts to stabilise it are underway as rescue operations are going on directly below."On Wednesday, Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed, sending two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw into the river. Two vehicles remained stranded on the damaged section of the bridge.