    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM

    He went on to say that the Congress President is keen that we all work together to create a government in Rajasthan once more. "I've been sending her comments on a regular basis. Today, we discussed organisational elections and ways to enhance the party," Pilot added.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath to discuss how the party can work together to win another assembly election next year. According to sources, Pilot came to meet with Sonia Gandhi to discuss his future role in the party.

    "Rajasthan's government is changed every five years. I believe that if we handle things correctly, the Congress Party would be able to win the upcoming Rajasthan elections," Sachin Pilot said.

    According to sources, the meeting took place after Congress leader Sachin Pilot indicated his desire to become Rajasthan's chief minister as the state prepares for an election next year. The temporary Congress chief is anticipated to make judgments on his tasks and responsibilities during this meeting.

    Also Read | Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday, 60 slide presentation ready

    The discussion also comes as Congress leaders decide on long-term remedies to build a strategy and discuss poll consultant Prashant Kishor's proposal. Kishor is also expected to join the grand old party by Friday.

    Pilot's visit with Gandhi follows her meetings with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively.

    Earlier this month, Pilot met with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and discussed the political situation in Rajasthan, strategies to improve the party in the state, organisational elections, future elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and the party's resurrection, according to sources.

    Also Read | Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
