The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its PSLV-C62 mission on January 12 (Monday) at 10:17 AM IST from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

PSLV-C62 Launch Details

In a post on X on Tuesday, ISRO shared, "The Launch of PSLV-C62 Mission is scheduled on 12 January 2026 at 10:17 hrs IST from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota."

Public can witness the launch from Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota by registering through online from the following link…

Recap of LVM3/BlueBird Block-2 Mission

On December 24, ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite for the United States' AST SpaceMobile.

The satellite was successfully placed in orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 AM IST.

The mission deployed the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

ISRO stated that the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA.

This mission marks the sixth operational flight of LVM3.

In this mission, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, which is the largest commercial communications satellite to be deployed in Low Earth Orbit. It will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil.

About the LVM3 Launch Vehicle

LVM3, developed by ISRO, is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). It has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 meters, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (ANI)