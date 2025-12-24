ISRO successfully launched BlueBird Block-2, its heaviest payload on the LVM3 rocket, for US-based AST SpaceMobile. Senior leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath, praised the mission as a milestone for India's space journey.

The successful launch of ISRO's BlueBird Block-2 mission on Wednesday has drawn praise from senior leaders, lauding the achievement as a significant milestone in India's space journey and a testament to the country's growing global standing in advanced space technology.

Leaders Hail ISRO's Milestone Mission

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that this reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to strengthening the space sector. "A proud milestone for India's space journey. The successful LVM3-M6 mission, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, BlueBird Block-2 of the USA into its designated orbit, reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to strengthening the space sector. Under the decisive and future-oriented leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi , the ecosystem for advanced space missions has been consistently empowered through policy support, strategic vision and sustained investment. ISRO's scientists and engineers have once again showcased exceptional skill and dedication, further enhancing India's heavy-lift capabilities and global credibility in space services. Warm congratulations to the entire @isro team for elevating India's stature among leading spacefaring nations," Singh posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it as a "Proud Moment" for India. "A proud moment for India! Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of @isro on the successful launch of LVM3-M6, deploying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit. This landmark mission reflects India's growing global stature in space technology, enabled by the visionary leadership and constant guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. ISRO continues to inspire the nation & strengthen Bharat's role as a trusted space partner to the world. Jai Hind," CM Yogi said.

Mission Details and Significance

ISRO successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 am IST. The satellite was precisely placed into its designated orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The mission is significant as BlueBird Block-2 is the heaviest payload ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit by the LVM3 rocket, further enhancing India's heavy-lift launch capabilities. The next-generation satellite is designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones across the globe, without requiring specialised hardware or device modifications. (ANI)