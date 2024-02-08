Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISRO to launch INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17; Know timing, mission details

    INSAT-3DS, the latest addition to the Indian National Satellite (INSAT) series, serves as a meteorological and disaster warning satellite. Positioned as an enhancement to the existing INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, INSAT-3DS extends critical services in monitoring atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the launch of the INSAT-3DS spacecraft on February 17 as part of the GSLV-F14 mission. The mission, scheduled to take off at 5:30 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marks the 16th flight of ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The satellite, INSAT-3DS, holds significant capabilities in meteorological and disaster warning services.

    On January 25, 2024, the INSAT-3DS satellite arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, laying the groundwork for its upcoming mission.

    Equipped with meteorological payloads, including an atmospheric imager and sounder, it plays a vital role in providing operational, environmental, and storm warnings to safeguard life and property by meticulously monitoring the Earth's surface and oceans.

    The satellite, with a lift-off mass of 2,275 kilograms, reflects the collaborative efforts of Indian industries in its realization. INSAT-3DS is meticulously designed to conduct advanced meteorological observations, tracking land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning.

    Among its state-of-the-art payloads are a six-channel imager, a 19-channel sounder, and two communication payloads—Data Relay Transponder (DRT) and Satellite-Aided Search and Rescue (SAS&R) transponder.

    The DRT instrument is tasked with receiving meteorological, hydrological, and oceanographic data from automated platforms and weather stations, amplifying weather forecasting capabilities. The SAS&R transponder, embedded within the satellite, serves as a crucial link for relaying distress signals or alerts, facilitating search and rescue operations.

    GSLV F14, the launch vehicle for INSAT-3DS, signifies ISRO's 93rd mission and the second mission in the year.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
