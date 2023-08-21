Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new photos on Lunar far side

According to ISRO, the LHDAC assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent. The LHDAC was developed by the Space Applications Centre at ISRO.

The Indian Space and Research Organisation has released new photos of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). According to ISRO, the LHDAC assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent. The LHDAC was developed by the Space Applications Centre at the ISRO.

Countdown for Moon Landing

The countdown is underway for the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Moon touchdown, scheduled around 6 pm on Wednesday. This follows the successful completion of the second and final de-boosting operation by the Lander Module (LM). According to ISRO, the lander is now in an orbit where its closest point to the Moon is 25 km and the farthest is 134 km.

Having been launched on July 14, the Indian spacecraft achieved a significant milestone on August 17 when the Vikram lander separated successfully from the propulsion module. The next crucial phase involves the lander module's attempt to gently touch down in the Moon's south polar region on August 23. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, becoming the fourth nation to showcase the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon's surface.

Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing live?

In anticipation of the momentous occasion, ISRO took to Twitter on August 20th to provide details on how individuals worldwide can witness the successful culmination of Chandrayaan-3's lunar mission.

In an official statement on its website, ISRO communicated that the highly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, commencing at 17:27 Hours. The live coverage will be accessible through various platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and the DD National TV channel.

• ISRO website: Click here or search- https://isro.gov.in

• ISRO official YouTube channel: Click here or search- https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

• ISRO official Facebook channel: Click here or search- https://facebook.com/ISRO

• DD National TV