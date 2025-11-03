ISRO successfully launched GSAT 7R (CMS-03), India's heaviest communication satellite at 4,400 kg, for the Indian Navy. Launched from Sriharikota via the LVM3 vehicle, it will boost maritime communication and domain awareness.

Public Overjoyed by Historic Launch

The people who witnessed the launch of the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) were overjoyed to have an "opportunity" to witness the historic moment. An individual, who is also a government employee, travelled 194 kilometres to reach Sriharikota island. "I have travelled 194 kilometres to be here. For the first time, I am witnessing a launch. May India keep progressing. We want the country to become more and more self-reliant," he said.

Another individual who witnessed the launch of the communication satellite expressed pride. "I was surprised to have an opportunity to witness this. It is a matter of pride for India that it is launching its own satellites here and also launching the other countries' satellites as well," she said.

About the CMS-03 Satellite

The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg. The launch took place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm. The satellite would enhance the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities with indigenous, state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements.

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

LVM3 Launch Vehicle Details

The satellite was launched by the famous LVM3 launch vehicle, which successfully landed India on the lunar South Pole in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This will be the vehicle's fifth operational flight.

"CMS-03, weighing about 4400kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil. The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, in which India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO said in a statement.

The launch vehicle had been assembled earlier and had been on the launch pad since October 26 for pre-launch operations.

Launch Sequence and Specifications

The LVM3-M5 launch had eight sequences, with the CMS-03 being separated from the vehicle at an altitude of approximately 179 kilometres at a velocity of around 10 km per second.

The launch vehicle had a height of 43.5 meters, with a total liftoff mass of 642 tonnes.

The vehicle uses three stages of propellants to enable the satellite to reach the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (ANI)