A motorcycle collided with a tanker at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of a home guard and a young woman. According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at the Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver at the time of the accident. He was travelling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.
Police Launch Investigation
The police have launched an investigation into the incident. "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," said a Banjara Hills Police official.
