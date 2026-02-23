A home guard working part-time as a Rapido driver and his 20-year-old female passenger were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tanker in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

A motorcycle collided with a tanker at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of a home guard and a young woman. According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at the Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver at the time of the accident. He was travelling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Launch Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," said a Banjara Hills Police official.

Further Details are awaited. (ANI)