ISRO successfully launched the naval communication satellite CMS-03, designed to serve for 15 years. Hailed as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the LVM-3 rocket lifted its heaviest payload yet, overcoming challenging weather conditions for the launch.

Hailing the successful launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s naval satellite CMS-03, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday said the multi-band communication satellite is designed to provide services across India and the adjoining oceanic region for at least 15 years. He lauded the satellite's development as "another shiny example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," adding that the mission team overcame challenging weather conditions to ensure a flawless launch. "The CMS-03 satellite is a multi-band communication satellite with coverage over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, and is designed for providing communication services for at least 15 years. The satellite incorporates a host of new technologies and yet another shiny example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Narayanan said, congratulating teams across ISRO centres for the feat.

"Let me congratulate the entire satellite team spread across various ISRO centres for realising this important, complex satellite for the communication capability of our country. We had a tough and challenging time during the launch campaign. The weather was not that cooperative. But then let me take this opportunity to compliment each and every one of you, even under this difficult weather condition, we could come out successfully and accomplish this mission in a grand and successful manner," ISRO chief further added.

Key In-flight Experiment Conducted

He also announced that ISRO had conducted an important in-flight experiment involving the indigenously developed C-25 cryogenic stage. "I would also like to announce an important experiment that we have carried out, the indigenously developed C-25 cryogenic stage. For the first time, we have, after successfully injecting the satellite into orbit and reorienting the stage, successfully ignited the thrust chamber. This is going to be a great experiment, which is going to feed data for restarting the cryogenic stage in future for enabling the mission flexibility for placing multiple satellites in various orbits using the Bahubali rocket LVM-3," Narayanan explained.

LVM3-M5 Rocket Demonstrates Enhanced Capability

Highlighting the LVM3-M5 rocket's performance, Narayanan noted that the GSLV launcher demonstrated an enhanced capability by lifting 4410 kg to an elliptical orbit, its highest payload so far, compared to its standard 4000 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). "The capability of this GSLV launcher is around 4000 kg to GTO and for the first time we have lifted 4410 kg to an elliptical orbit. It has performed extremely well, and this is the eighth launch of the LBM-3 vehicle. All the launches of the LBM-3 vehicle have been successfully accomplished by ISRO, and it is a 100 per cent reliable vehicle. The same vehicle is also earmarked for taking our Gaganyatri-2 space also. Right now, the satellite is healthy. All the propulsion system valves and isolation valves are opened, and the satellite is healthy," he said, confirming that the CMS-03 satellite was "healthy" with all propulsion and isolation valves functioning normally.

About the CMS-03 Satellite Mission

ISRO launched the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg. The launch took place from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm. The satellite would enhance the Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities with indigenous, state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements. (ANI)