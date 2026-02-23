Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed 10 electric 'Pink Autos' to fisherwomen in Thoothukudi to promote empowerment and sustainable transport. He also inaugurated the VOC Maritime Heritage Museum and highlighted the growth of the V.O.C Port.

'Pink Autos' Distributed to Empower Fisherwomen

The Kamarajar Educational Trust, with support from the under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, distributed 10 electric "Pink Autos" to economically disadvantaged fisherwomen at Thoothukudi on Monday. The vehicles were formally handed over by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighting the government's focus on sustainable transport and women's economic empowerment in coastal regions.

According to the release, this initiative is designed to address the financial instability faced by women from fishing communities, whose household incomes often fluctuate due to seasonal fishing bans, adverse weather conditions, and declining marine resources. By providing electric autos, the program enables beneficiaries to earn a steady livelihood through passenger transport and local mobility services.

The release mentioned that the "Pink Autos" are environmentally friendly electric vehicles that help reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution while lowering fuel and maintenance costs. This makes them a cost-effective and sustainable source of income for the women, allowing them to improve household financial security and support their families.

Beyond individual benefits, the initiative promotes green mobility, encourages the adoption of clean energy transport, and strengthens inclusive development in coastal communities. It also represents a broader effort to empower women through self-employment opportunities while supporting India's transition toward environmentally sustainable infrastructure. Local stakeholders noted that such programs can significantly enhance social and economic resilience in coastal areas, offering women greater financial independence and dignity while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable urban transport system.

Sonowal Inaugurates Museum, Touts Port's Growth

Additionally, during his visit to Thoothukudi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the VOC Maritime Heritage Museum at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority. In a post on X, Sonowal stated that this new landmark will honour the legacy of V.O. Chidambaranar and celebrate India's proud maritime history.

"Inaugurated the VOC Maritime Heritage Museum at VOCPA, Tuticorin. This new landmark will honour the legacy of VO Chidambaranar and India's proud maritime history, boost tourism and public engagement while inspiring future generations towards ocean-led growth," said Sonowal. Following the inauguration of the museum, the Union Minister stated that the V.O. Chidambaranar Port is one of India's major ports and is significantly growing. He noted that this year, the port handled more than 35.97 million metric tons and marked a 6 per cent growth in cargo handling.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this particular sector is shining day by day, more shining, more brighter...To achieve the target of Maritime India from Vision 2030 to Amrit Kaal 2047, this ministry is working day and night with a modern approach, technological incorporation and trying to make our port globally competent, efficient and creating quality workforce across the country in all our major ports, so that whatever target PM Modi has given to us, we'll fulfill it, we'll achieve it. V.O.Chidambaranar Port is also one of the major ports, and significantly, it's growing. This year, we were able to handle more than 35.97 million metric tons, 6 % growth in our cargo handling and we are also going to start the outer harbour project," said Sonowal.

Sonowal further alleged that the previous UPA government failed to provide adequate attention to Tamil Nadu's port ecosystem. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed the modern infrastructure for the people of Tamil Nadu to reap maximum benefits from this ecosystem, which includes generating employment opportunities and providing support to the coastal community.

"After the completion of this particular project, which should be constructed at a cost of rupees more than 15,000 crores, it will also enhance the capacity of cargo handling and efficiency...In the last 11 years, whatever support system is created for the people of Tamil Nadu, for the state of Tamil Nadu, it is unique..." said Sonowal. "The Prime Minister is taking everybody along in the spirit of cooperative federalism, is extending support to all parts of the country so that like every part of the country can prosper, can create more and more success stories...The UPA Congress government didn't give proper attention to this state, but in return, the Prime Minister has given a lot of attention. has himself visited many times and also created all the modern infrastructure so that the people of Tamil Nadu can get the best benefit out of it, creating employment opportunities, giving benefits to the coastal community, and also creating the ecosystem for creating a quality workforce to cater for the maritime industry in the ship building, ship repair, recycling, etc..." added Sonowal. (ANI)