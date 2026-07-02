The ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat call on Thursday. Police conducted a thorough check and found nothing. ISRO has filed a complaint, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway, police said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday received a hoax bomb threat call, an official said. The ISRO officials have filed a complaint, and the police will further probe the incident.

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North Bengaluru DCP Babasab Nemagouda said, "Around the afternoon, the ISRO headquarters in Sanjay Nagar police station limits received a bomb threat call. Our officials rushed to ISRO and thoroughly checked; nothing was found. ISRO officials are filing a complaint with us, and we'll take up the case for further investigation."

Govt vigilant, says Home Minister Priyank Kharge

Addressing recent security concerns following the hoax call, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the government is vigilant towards such incidents.

Kharge said, "There are hoax calls in many different places received. Our government is keenly watching all this. Even in Yadgir, there was recently an email that came in. Today, of course, there are all hoax calls, and these things keep happening. But we are always on our vigil and will ensure that nothing untoward happens."

Further probe into the hoax call is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)