Israel-Palestine War: CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting the safety of Malayalis struck in Israel. Earlier, CPI(M) had urged Central government's immediate intervention for the safety of people.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (Oct 10) sent a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting to ensure the safety of the people of Kerala amid the intensifying war between Israel and Hamas. There are about 7000 Keralites in Israel. In the letter, the Chief Minister has requested to intervene in all possible ways to ensure their safety.

Earlier, in a statement at the same time, the CPM state secretariat urged the central government to take action to guarantee the safety of the Malayalis stranded in Israel.

"There is a serious situation as a result of clashes in Gaza between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants. It has evolved into an occurrence that has a significant impact on everyday persons' lives," stated CPM.

"This has resulted in the loss of numerous lives. Continued fighting will only result in more innocent people dying. Based on the pervasive occupancy of Palestinian and Israeli territory and the killing of Palestinian residents, such a situation exists. It's important to comprehend these issues and find a democratic solution. To make the circumstances favourable for such, there needs to be an intervention," it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday made it clear that his country will finish the war that was forced upon it by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Making a strong video statement, Netanyahu said, 'Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.'

The Hamas terrorists, who control the Gaza Strip, blasted tens of thousands of missiles and deployed soldiers across the border on Saturday morning in an unprecedented assault that was reminiscent of Israel's 1948 War of Independence.

