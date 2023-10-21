Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Another Palakkad firm offers uniforms to Israeli police after earlier supplier backed out

    After Kannur company Maryan Apparel stopped accepting orders for Israel police uniforms due to the war, another company in Palakkad district, SARIGA Apparels has come forward for the production and supply of uniforms to Israel. 

    Israel-Palestine war Another Palakkad firm offers uniforms to Israeli police after earlier supplier backed out anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Palakkad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Sandeep G Varier on Saturday (Oct 21) said that another company has come forward to provide the required uniforms to Israel. He informed in a Facebook post that Palakkad-based SARIGA Apparels Private Limited has come forward to provide uniforms for the Israeli forces. The SARIGA has units in Palakkad KINFRA and Mumbai.

    Taking to Facebook, the BJP leader wrote, "Kerala will not lose Israel's uniform order. The owner of Sariga Apparels Pvt. Ltd. Sasi informed that he is ready to supply the required uniforms to Israel from Palakkad if they are not sent from Kannur. They have units in Palakkad KINFRA and Mumbai."

    Earlier Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited in Kannur made uniform shirts for the Israel Police force. However, the company later informed that they would not accept orders from Israel until peace was restored. Industries Minister P Rajeev had said in a note posted on Facebook that the company officials informed that the decision was made because of moral disagreement with the approach of killing innocent people by dropping bombs including in hospitals in the Israel-Hamas war.

    This clothing manufacturing company is behind the uniforms worn not only by the Israeli Police but also by the Philippine Army, Qatar Air Force, Qatar Police, British American security companies and hospital uniforms. The business, which was established in 2006 at this city's government-run Kinfra Park, focuses on providing uniforms for soldiers, police officials, security guards, and healthcare staff from different nations. It also supplies school uniforms, dresses for supermarket staff, doctors' coats, coveralls, corporate wear and so on.
     

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ABES College website hacked with Jai Shri Ram poster two faculty members suspended after row WATCH gcw

    ABES College website hacked with Jai Shri Ram poster; two faculty members suspended after row (WATCH)

    Kerala CMs daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report anr

    Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress

    Modi government is strangulating CAG, claims Congress (WATCH)

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Vasundhara Raje back in BJP's scheme of things

    Israel Hamas War Day 15 latest updates: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF gameplan in Gaza

    Israel Hamas War Day 15: From Rafah crossing opening to IDF's Gaza gameplan... 10 latest updates

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years

    cricket Happy Birthday Damien Martyn: 7 quotes by the former Australian star osf

    Happy Birthday Damien Martyn: 7 quotes by the former Australian star

    ABES College website hacked with Jai Shri Ram poster two faculty members suspended after row WATCH gcw

    ABES College website hacked with Jai Shri Ram poster; two faculty members suspended after row (WATCH)

    Kerala CMs daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report anr

    Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan paid IGST for payment from CMRL: IT department report

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    Bengaluru's iconic flat near 'Lazy Suzy cafe' at Indiranagar now occupied by tenant; Internet memes approval

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon