    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH)

    US Representative Nancy Pelosi lost her cool as Pro Palestine protestors forced themselves into her driveway area. She shouted at the protestors and accused them of being part of China-sponsored protests. The video of the same is attached below in the article.

    Nancy Pelosi's fuming remark to Pro-Palestine protesters ignites outrage, shouts 'Go Back to China' (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at the center of headlines once again due to her controversial behavior. Nancy Pelosi surprisingly lashed out at Pro-Palestine supporters outside her home igniting an outrage among the Muslim community in the US.

    The Democrat Party leader toed away from her party's stance and lashed out at the protestors demanding a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Nancy Pelosi accused them of being China sponsored and shouted ‘Go Back to China’ alleging that was where their ''headquarters'' were located. Earlier, the US Congresswoman accused Pro-Palestine protesters of being connected to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

    Also Read: Islamophobic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: US grapples with disturbing rise in anti-muslim tone

    Nancy Pelosi came under criticism for her Russia statement. In the latest controversy, Nancy Pelosi was approaching to her car when a couple of Pro Palestine protestors forced themselves on the driveway. They hurled slogans for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Looking at this, Nancy Pelosi lost her cool and accused the protestors of being connected to China.

    The 83-year-old woman up until last year held one of the most prominent posts in US politics in the form of the House of Representatives speaker. Nancy Pelosi has never been short on the sensationalist news side and has always found herself engrained in slightly off-the-road news. She stepped down from the prestigious post last year to give way to the newer generation.

    However, Nancy Pelosi has revealed her willingness to stand in the upcoming general election from the California seat. The 83-year-old woman is eager to spend another four years in the political arena but her latest comments could undermine the Democrats’ voter base which favors pro-Palestine views.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
