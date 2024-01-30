Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Islamophobic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: US grapples with disturbing rise in anti-muslim tone

    The US which regards itself as the champion of human rights in the world has seen an upshot of anti-humanist activities involving Islamophobic and anti-Semitic sentiment after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Islamophobic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: US grapples with disturbing rise in anti-muslim tone avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    The US has reported a significant rise in Islamophobic incidents since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. The rise can be attributed as a result of the ideological divide in the World's oldest democracy. The number of anti-semitic cases has also shot up significantly contributing to discrimination against Jews.

    The complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine cases rose by 180 percent in the last quarter of 2023. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), 3,578 complaints were received on account of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestine hate cases. This majorly involved employment discrimination, hate crimes hate incidents, and education discrimination.

    Also Read: Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt

    While the Anti-Defamation League revealed that anti-Semitic cases rose up by a whopping 360 percent compared to last year. The ideological divide has brought forward violence in the streets of the US contributing to the dissolution of interfaith relations. The US government has taken note of the data and issued guidelines for faith-based communities and addressing the growing antisemitism and Islamophobia.

    The Israel-Hamas war created turmoil between normal citizens of the country clashing ideologically. The US witnessed massive protests mostly against Israel by the Muslim community. While few rallies were also carried out in the support of Israel by the Jews and certain local American communities.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 'examining' Paris proposal for Gaza truce avv

    BREAKING: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says 'examining' Paris proposal for Gaza truce

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt avv

    Italy's bold move: PM Giorgia Meloni sparks Global shockwaves, auctions 'Crown Jewel' to crush public debt

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years prison gcw

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, top aide sentenced to 10 years prison in cipher case

    Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human: How it works, is it safe and more explained snt

    Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human: How it works, is it safe and more explained

    Counterfeit combat: Pakistan to roll out modernized currency with global security features AJR

    Demonetisation in Pakistan? Cash-strapped nation to roll out new currency notes of all denominations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Food Safety Department imposes fine of Rs 47 lakh for stale food solely in Ernakulam district rkn

    Kerala: Food Safety Department imposes fine of Rs 47 lakh for stale food solely in Ernakulam district

    Karnataka: Tourists struggle as inadequate bus facilities hit Himavad Gopalswamy hills in Chamarajanagar vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists struggle as inadequate bus facilities hit Himavad Gopalswamy hills in Chamarajanagar

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details AJR

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle rkn

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon