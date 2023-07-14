ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das faces criticism for derogatory remarks on women going to gym: WATCH

As a result of the previous video, the religious organization has imposed a one-month ban on Amogh Lila Das. However, netizens have now come across another video in which he ridicules women who visit the gym, engaging in body shaming without any guilt.

Days following the controversial remarks made by ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das about Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhansa, another video of him expressing derogatory views about women and body types has caused widespread outrage on social media. The monk suggests that women should refrain from going to the gym and instead focus on household chores, implying that such tasks are more suitable for them.

In the video, Amogh Lila Das said, "Arey behen, agar tu ghar pe phoncha maarti na, kabhi kamar ka kamra nikaltha hi nahi. Ghar hi no.1 gym hota hai ladki k liye (If you do household chores, the belly would never bulge wide. Home is the no.1 gym for females)."

Although the video in question is only a brief excerpt from a longer speech given by the monk, the comments made within it have sparked controversy. Towards the end of the footage, he makes a statement in Bengali, translated as "Women are very beautiful and nice." The context of this remark remains unclear, but it has provoked widespread criticism, with people condemning the monk for his inappropriate comments.

"He is not making any sense!! Full of misogyny & disrespect towards women," replied a Twitter user. While others asked for the entire video to figure out the matter and said, "Sharing selectively cut out clips can mean many things (purportedly hinting at an agenda to defame the community)"