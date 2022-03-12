Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru unites India with Caribbean nations to save soil

Save Soil is a global movement initiated to address the soil crisis by inspiring people from around the world to stand up for soil health.

Aimed at creating global awareness on soil conservation, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has signed a ‘Save Soil’ memorandum with four Caribbean nations. Trinbagonian singer and “King of Soca” Machel Montano, who played a critical role in galvanizing Caribbean leadership towards this movement, opened the event, sharing a firm commitment to use his music as “a platform to reach as many people with the critical message to Save Soil.”

The Conscious Planet is a long-term global effort to raise human consciousness in order to inspire responsible human-environmental action. Recognising the responsibility to children and future generations, Conscious Planet aims to raise the consciousness of 3.5 billion humans, turn ecological issues into election issues, and ensure a planet that supports nature and all life.

Save Soil is a global movement initiated to address the soil crisis by inspiring people from around the world to stand up for soil health. Through a combination of global media outreach, live events, meetings with government officials, and a 30,000-km motorcycle rally across 24 countries were undertaken.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, expressed his “pleasure to participate in this initiative to sign this memorandum of understanding with Conscious Planet as we [support] the Save Soil movement. The issue of soil degradation, which could potentially become soil extinction, is a significant threat to the planet. Over 30 years ago, when climate change was identified as a significant threat, it was small island states in the Caribbean that were in the forefront of this fight. It is instructive that, 30 plus years later, it is the very Caribbean small island states that are now seeking to drive this process of saving our soil from extinction.”

Prime Minister Browne garnered the support of his Caribbean counterparts, including Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of St. Lucia Philip J Pierre, and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris. All four heads of government spoke passionately about the importance of taking decisive action to regenerate and restore the world’s soil, with a clear commitment to institute soil-friendly policies.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris expressed his commendations “to bring this initiative to the Caribbean region” noting its “critical importance for the sustainability of all life on Earth.”

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit shared his “absolute support” for the Save Soil initiative, with conviction that “agriculture holds the promise [to] feed the society [and] all people. We have to recognize that the soil is in fact the most important element on earth.”

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip J Pierre explained that his country “is at a stage where we need to revive our agriculture” and that “this initiative will suit us very well.” He was joined by the country’s Agriculture Minister, Alfred P Prospere.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates. Moreover, the FAO estimates that all the world’s topsoil may be extinct in 60 years. By 2045, food production may drop by 40% as the population crosses 9.3 billion. Soil extinction could lead to catastrophic crises worldwide, including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction.