ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui criticised the West Bengal budget over DA parity and contractual wages. In response, the BJP government, led by CM Suvendu Adhikari, announced a 20% DA hike, promising to meet the central parity demand over time.

ISF MLA Slams WB Budget Over DA Parity, Minority Rights

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui raised concerns over dearness allowance (DA) parity, contractual workers' wages and alleged injustice against minorities in the West Bengal budget, presented on Monday.

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Speaking to reporters, Siddiqui said that despite repeated demands, employees in the state have not been granted DA at par with Central Government employees. He also referred to contractual workers, particularly those engaged in full-time duties, stating that even after a Supreme Court order on equal pay, only a limited salary hike has been provided.

Siddiqui said, "The issue is that the budget here covers various aspects. For instance, there is a demand for DA (Dearness Allowance) parity with the Central Government, yet that has not been fulfilled; they haven't received DA on par with central employees. Secondly, regarding contractual workers--specifically those working full-time--there was a Supreme Court order mandating equal pay, but they have only been granted a hike of five thousand rupees..." He further alleged that despite slogans of inclusive development, certain sections continue to face discrimination, adding, "They keep chanting slogans like 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', yet it is unfortunate that they are perpetrating injustice against Muslims and minorities."

Siddiqui also made remarks targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister, questioning his understanding of history and governance. He said, "I don't know how our Bengals' CM has passed the history exam. People, after knowing just 10 days prior history, will do this only, my ancestors have sacrificed their lives for the country, this is my history. Ask them what they have contributed to the independence of our country."

BJP Govt Hails Budget, Announces 20% DA Hike

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari hailed the first-ever budget by the BJP government in the state, calling it an "attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity" of the state.

State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state, with a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore (Net) for the financial year 2026-2027. Addressing a post-budget press conference in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari said that providing a "fear-free environment" to the citizens has been the priority of the government. Adhikari said, "This budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented in the state assembly. This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal. In this budget, priority has been given to the security of West Bengal, providing a fear-free environment to the citizens and reviving the culture. Education and agriculture have also been given importance. Emphasis has been laid on strengthening the Constitution in the state, stopping syndicates, extortion and creating an environment for crafts and business. There is no section which has been ignored in this budget."

The state government announced a 20 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. This will come into effect from October 1. The BJP had promised DA in line with the Centre's rate. Suvendu Adhikari asked for time to deliver the promise. CM Adhikari said, "Give our government some time; we are committed to filling the 22 per cent DA gap. This time, we are providing 20 per cent DA."

Along with Rs 3,000 each to women under the Annapurna Scheme, the Finance Minister announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to unmarried female students to reduce the dropout rate of female students in higher education.

Among direct cash transfer schemes, the West Bengal government also proposed a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates in the age group of 21-45 years from October, and others will be given Rs 2,000 per month. Dasgupta said that the scheme will benefit "students whose family income is less than Rs 1 lakh per year and who are not receiving benefits from any existing social protection scheme." Retired journalists will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 5,000. (ANI)