The death toll in the Lucknow coaching centre fire has risen to 15. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the devastating fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area, while Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

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The announcement came as the death toll in the tragedy rose to 15, with several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a building housing a library and a computer training institute in the Aliganj locality.

Deputy CM visits site, assures justice

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site and meeting the injured, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak recounted the harrowing escape attempts made by survivors trapped inside the building. "The injured told us that the fire broke out suddenly. Smoke from the fire came from the first floor. As they started to leave, there was a fire on the stairs, so they ran towards the back. Some people climbed down using a cable. Those who survived either jumped or used the cable to escape," Pathak said.

Describing the incident as "heart-wrenching" and "horrific", Pathak assured the bereaved families that the government would stand by them and ensure justice. "This is a very major, heart-wrenching incident. We will never forget this incident; it's a lesson for us. The victimised families will get justice under all circumstances. The entire government stands with them," he said.

Update on injured and probe

Pathak said one of the injured was undergoing surgery after sustaining a serious stomach injury while trying to escape the blaze. "One person's operation is underway in the OT. He sustained a stomach injury from an angle piece while falling. The rest of the injured are out of danger. To ensure they receive proper treatment, all arrangements have been made," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said post-mortem examinations of the deceased would be conducted by specially constituted teams and confirmed that a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the incident. "Nothing can be said at first glance right now. We will be able to say something only after the investigation. However, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

Fire safety norms to be reviewed

The state government has also directed officials to review fire safety norms and ensure proper emergency exit routes in buildings frequented by children and large gatherings to prevent similar incidents in the future. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (ANI)