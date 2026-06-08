NCP chief Sharad Pawar emphasized that efforts are underway to consolidate the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling it "crucial to keep everyone united." He added that a formula for moving forward will be proposed at the alliance's meeting in Delhi.

INDIA Bloc Unity Efforts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that efforts are being made to consolidate the Opposition INDIA bloc, asserting that it is "crucial to keep everyone united."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference here on today's INDIA bloc meeting aimed at Opposition unity, Pawar said, "National parties in the country have started coming together. The BJP and its administration are under the leadership of Narendra Modi. On the other hand, those who do not accept this leadership have come together. We will invite prominent figures and find a way forward. I am confident a solution will be found."

He added that a formula will be proposed in today's meeting, suggesting that no one should be overly rigid in their stance. He added, "A formula will be proposed at today's meeting, suggesting that no one should be overly rigid in their stance. Supriya Sule is attending this meeting representing the Nationalist Congress Party. After that, we will sit down in Delhi and work out a path forward. There are no elections scheduled for the next two or three years. At a time like this, it is crucial to keep everyone united." This comes as the crucial India Bloc meeting is underway in the national capital. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, along with several other top INDIA bloc leaders, arrived at the Constitution Club for the alliance's meeting.

Pawar on Farmer Loan Waiver

Futher on the controversial loan waiver criteria, Pawar stated, "Regarding the conditions laid down. Even if the results from rural areas are taken into account, this formula will not be acceptable to the people. If they take such a decision today... I would simply say that by consulting national leaders, we can determine how to assist with the loan waiver decision and identify any shortcomings. I do not wish to play a critical role today."

The Maharashtra Cabinet on June 2 approved the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Debt Relief Scheme, which will provide loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There will be no landholding criterion for eligibility, and loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be eligible for waiver.

Crop Damage and Climate Concerns

Commenting on recent wind damage to crops in Vadali, he said, "I have just received the report. Damage has occurred. Banana and sugarcane crops, in particular, have suffered damage. We have sent a team of experts. Their report has arrived; they conducted an inspection and offered their opinion on the necessary course of action. Scientists have visited the site and returned."

Addressing the climate concerns related to El Nino, he urged, "The government needs to find a way to deal with this situation" in reference to the potential impact of El Nino. (ANI)