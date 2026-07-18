Saket Court took cognisance of the charge sheet against Rahul Meena, accused of raping and murdering an IRS officer's daughter. The court granted 2 weeks for document scrutiny and directed that the charge sheet not be leaked to the media.

Saket Court on Saturday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Rahul Meena, arrested in April 2026 in connection with the alleged murder of the daughter of an IRS officer. An FIR was registered at Amar Colony Police Station. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran took cognisance of the charge sheet filed for the alleged offences of rape, murder, and robbery.

Court Proceedings

The court has supplied a copy of the charge sheet and documents to the Legal Aid defence counsel (LADC), Sayantani Sahu. The court has granted 2 weeks for scrutiny of documents.The investigation officer submitted that some examination reports are pending and the same would be filed through a supplementary charge sheet. He also submitted that he can not supply the photograph of the deceased to the defence counsel. The court asked the investigation officer to file an application as to which documents he can supply and which he cannot.

At the request of advocate Shubham Singhal, counsel for the complainant, the court passed a direction to ensure that the charge sheet is not leaked in any manner. The court has listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on August 1. Meanwhile, the court has extended the judicial custody till the next date.

973-Page Charge Sheet Filed

A charge sheet comprising 973 pages has been filed in Saket Court on 16.07.2026.

Details of the Investigation

As per Delhi police, on 22.04.2026, an incident of rape, murder and robbery took place within the area of Police Station Amar Colony. Delhi Police said that the crime scene was thoroughly examined by expert teams from CFSL Lodhi Colony and FSL Madhuban Chowk, Rohini.

It is also said that more than 100 CCTV cameras were analysed to establish the route of arrival and escape of the accused. The accused, Rahul Kumar Meena, was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on the same day. Delhi police also recovered the entire robbed property at the instance of the accused.

It is also said that the scientific and evidence-based investigation was carried out with assistance from CFSL experts. DNA profiling, fingerprint examination, scene reconstruction and behavioural analysis corroborated the involvement of the accused, the police said. (ANI)