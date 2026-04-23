Autopsy of the IRS officer's daughter reveals a violent struggle, multiple injuries, and blunt force trauma. The accused, Rahul Meena, is in police custody for rape and murder. The victim was an IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant.

Autopsy Reveals Violent Struggle

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of an IRS officer's daughter, the autopsy report findings have revealed multiple injury patterns suggesting a violent physical struggle prior to death, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi. Dr Gupta stated that the external examination showed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions over both arms, hands, and legs, which are consistent with resistance offered by the victim.

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"External examination revealed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions were present over both arms, hands and legs, indicating signs of struggle," he said.

He further noted injuries on the face, including a fracture of the nasal bone, indicating blunt force trauma. "Multiple abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone--blunt force impact," Dr Gupta added.

During internal examination, significant findings were reported in the neck region. "On neck dissection--intramuscular haemorrhage was found in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles," he said. For further forensic analysis, viscera samples, nail scrapings, and blood samples have been preserved as requested by the investigating officer to assist in determining the exact cause and sequence of events.

Accused in Police Custody, Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Saket Court on Thursday sent accused Rahul Meena to four days of police custody in connection with the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi's Kailash Hills, allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him. The accused was produced before the court, where police sought his custody for continued investigation into the case.

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation.

Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a dispute over payment. He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated.

Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object.

Sources further said the accused allegedly fled with cash and valuables, attempted to evade detection using fake calls, and disposed of mobile phones to erase digital evidence. He was later traced to Palam railway station, where he tried to escape but failed to board a train. A case has been registered under charges of rape, murder, and robbery, while further investigation is underway. (ANI)