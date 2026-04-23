Accused Rahul Meena was arrested for murdering an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi. He fled to Delhi from Alwar to evade police in a molestation case. He used a spare key to enter the house and stole Rs 2.5 lakh cash after the crime.

In the ongoing investigation into the murder case involving the 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, the accused Rahul Meena was taken from Amar Colony Police Station for a medical examination on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place on Wednesday in South Delhi's Kailash Hills. Police said the accused was apprehended soon after the incident and is currently in custody.

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Accused Fled Alwar to Evade Police

Joint CP (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said that the accused had sold his mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a vehicle for around Rs 6,000 to travel to the national capital in what is being seen as an attempt to evade police tracking following an alleged molestation case in Alwar.

Earlier, during the investigation, police teams reached Meena's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of the civil servant. The accused then fled to Delhi to escape police action.

Manhunt and Arrest

The Delhi Police had arrested the accused, Rahul Meena, from a hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday. Kumar told ANI that multiple teams were formed and sent across Delhi and other locations to trace the accused before he was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to investigators, the accused, who had been working as a domestic help with the family for about a year, had detailed knowledge of the household and their routine. He knew the parents would leave for a morning walk and gym, leaving the victim alone at home.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony around 6:30 am, entering the house at 6:39 am and leaving at around 7:20 am.

Police said he was aware that a spare key was kept in a shoe rack for domestic workers and allegedly used it to gain entry into the house. No signs of forced entry were found.

The victim's father alerted the Delhi Police after finding his daughter unconscious at home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Investigators said the accused carried out the crime, changed his clothes and fled with around Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house. A case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape, murder and robbery, and further investigation is underway, police added.