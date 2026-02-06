Ireland's Ambassador Kevin Kelly met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, discussing cooperation in areas like aircraft leasing and semiconductors. Patel also praised the Union Budget 2026, noting its benefits for Gujarat's pharma and textile sectors.

Ireland Ambassador Explores Deeper Ties with Gujarat

Ireland's Ambassador to India, Mr Kevin Kelly, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. During his first visit to Gujarat, he highlighted historical parallels between India and Ireland in a meeting with the Chief Minister. He noted that both Gujarat and Ireland are culturally rich societies that deeply value and preserve their cultural heritage. He further recalled that Gujarat was prominently featured in the State Cultural Event Series organised by the Indian Embassy in Dublin two years ago, as per the release.

During this meeting, the Chief Minister discussed cooperation between Gujarat and Ireland in areas of mutual interest, including aircraft leasing, the semiconductor ecosystem, financial services, and education. Inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister also invited the Irish delegation to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which the Ambassador gladly accepted.

This meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Ms Mamta Verma, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Vikrant Pandey and Industrial Commissioner P. Swaroop, the release noted.

CM Patel Hails 'Visionary' Union Budget 2026

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Thursday described the Union Budget 2026 as visionary and forward-looking, which lays a strong foundation for building Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister said the budget is based on pillars such as accelerating economic growth while ensuring sustainable development and active public participation through capacity building.

Welcoming the budget, Patel said it delivers a "quantum jump" towards Viksit Bharat and will play a significant role as India moves towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. He expressed confidence that the budget would strengthen the journey towards a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Sector-Specific Boost for Gujarat

Highlighting sector-wise benefits for Gujarat, the Chief Minister said the Bio-Pharma Shakti Programme, with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, aims to make India a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub, according to a release. As Gujarat is a leader in the pharmaceutical sector, the state will gain significantly from this initiative. He added that six new schemes announced for the textile sector will further boost Gujarat's textile industry.

