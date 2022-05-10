Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift

    In a joint effort of the Northern Railway's Lucknow and Delhi divisions, the initiative was launched as a trial on Mother's Day. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The Indian Railway has introduced "baby berths" on some selected trains to make the railway journey more comfortable for mothers travelling along with their infants. 

    In a joint effort of the Northern Railway's Lucknow and Delhi divisions, the initiative was launched as a trial on Mother's Day (May 8) in an AC three-tier coach of Lucknow Mail 12230 on berths 12 and 60 to allow mothers to sleep comfortably with their babies.

    The Northern Railway tweeted about and informed about the new addition and pictures showing baby berth. The tweet also added that the baby seat is foldable and is secured with a stopper. 

    The new addition is attached to the lower berth so that the child doesn't fall off the seat while sleeping. There are also straps to secure the child from falling. 

    The baby berth is held in place by a stopper beneath the lower berth when not in use. After unlocking the stopper, the berth must be rotated to the same level as the lower berth to be used. There is a slider that must be locked to ensure the safety of the berth. Before the berth can be used, the side-supporting railing must be unfolded.

    When not in use, use the same technique to ensure that the berth is fastened beneath the lower berth once more.

    There is presently no such mechanism to book the baby berth following the reports. However, the commuter can ask the onboard train ticket inspector to swap seats with someone assigned to a lower berth with a baby berth attached.

    The railway will introduce baby berths in all trains if the initiative is successful.

