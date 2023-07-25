IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

In response to the technical glitch affecting their website and app, IRCTC suggested an alternative for ticket booking. The company's tweet advised users to utilize B2B players such as Amazon, Makemytrip, and others while the IRCTC site and app were experiencing downtime.

People booking tickets on Tuesday (July 25) through the IRCTC website encountered difficulties as the site experienced technical issues. The company acknowledged the problem through a tweet, informing users that the ticketing service was temporarily unavailable due to technical reasons.

Assuring prompt action, they stated that their technical team was actively working to resolve the issue and would provide updates as soon as the technical glitch was rectified.

In a tweet, the IRCTC said, "Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

What are the alternative ways to book the tickets?

Message on IRCTC site

When you open the IRCTC website, it is showing the message. "DUE TO MAINTAINANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE, PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in

On May 6, the IRCTC website encountered another technical glitch, causing inconvenience to users trying to book tickets. In response to the issue, IRCTC stated that the disruption was a result of site maintenance. This incident mirrored the recent occurrence when users experienced problems during ticket booking due to a technical glitch.