Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

    In response to the technical glitch affecting their website and app, IRCTC suggested an alternative for ticket booking. The company's tweet advised users to utilize B2B players such as Amazon, Makemytrip, and others while the IRCTC site and app were experiencing downtime.

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    People booking tickets on Tuesday (July 25) through the IRCTC website encountered difficulties as the site experienced technical issues. The company acknowledged the problem through a tweet, informing users that the ticketing service was temporarily unavailable due to technical reasons.

    Assuring prompt action, they stated that their technical team was actively working to resolve the issue and would provide updates as soon as the technical glitch was rectified.

    In a tweet, the IRCTC said, "Due to technical reasons the  ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

    Manipur sexual assault case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's emotional meet with families of victims | WATCH

    What are the alternative ways to book the tickets?

    In response to the technical glitch affecting their website and app, IRCTC suggested an alternative for ticket booking. The company's tweet advised users to utilize B2B players such as Amazon, Makemytrip, and others while the IRCTC site and app were experiencing downtime. This temporary solution aimed to facilitate ticket reservations for passengers during the technical issue.

    Message on IRCTC site

    When you open the IRCTC website, it is showing the message. "DUE TO MAINTAINANCE ACTIVITY E-TICKETING SERVICE IS NOT AVAILABLE, PLEASE TRY LATER. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 OR MAIL AT etickets@irctc.co.in    

    On May 6, the IRCTC website encountered another technical glitch, causing inconvenience to users trying to book tickets. In response to the issue, IRCTC stated that the disruption was a result of site maintenance. This incident mirrored the recent occurrence when users experienced problems during ticket booking due to a technical glitch.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    30 Karnataka Congress MLAs criticise their own ministers, complain to CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon