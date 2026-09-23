BRS leader KTR slammed Telangana's Congress govt for failing to release water from the Jurala Project, causing fields to dry up. He praised farmers' protests and vowed to fight the 'apathetic' government. BJP leaders were also detained over the issue.

KTR slams 'apathetic' Congress govt

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of apathy as agricultural fields dry up due to a failure to release water from the Jurala Project.

KTR, in a post on X, hailed the resilience of local farmers fighting for their livelihood, sharing appreciation for protests that utilised traditional methods. “If we fight, there's nothing to lose. Except the chains of slavery!!! In the time when fields are completely drying up without water from the Jurala project... the struggle of the farmers for their rights is truly inspiring! My heartfelt thanks to you who made this Kumbhakarna government run away, hitting it with a bullock cart! My gratitude to all the BRS leaders who walked together in this farmers' struggle,” KT Rama Rao wrote.

KTR further said that it was the party's duty over the remaining two years to fight the ruling government to fulfil the basic needs and rights of the people of Telangana. “It is our duty for the remaining two years to fight this Kumbhakarna government to fulfil the basic needs of the people of Telangana! Questioning, fighting, and if necessary, clashing with anyone for our Telangana rights this is our goal ahead!” KTR wrote.

BJP leader detained during protest

The remarks came after Telangana police took state BJP leader N Ramchander Rao into preventive custody while they were heading to the Jurala Project to meet farmers.

On Tuesday, high drama unfolded at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district after the Telangana police took state BJP leader N Ramchander Rao and other party leaders into preventive custody while they were heading to the Jurala Project to meet farmers. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a demonstration against the state government and local police, following Rao’s detention.

Speaking to ANI before his detention, Ramchander Rao accused the Congress government of failing to release water despite sufficient reserves in the reservoir. "Farmers cultivating their lands under the Jurala Project are facing a severe water shortage. Though there is sufficient water in the Jurala Project, they are not releasing water to the farmers. BJP, in support of the farmers, is visiting the Jurala Project and demanding water for the farmers. The police are here to arrest us and are not allowing us to go to the Jurala Project. It is very unfair that the government is not even allowing political parties to meet the farmers. Even if we are arrested, we will proceed with the program," Rao said.

Following his detention, Rao termed the police action "illegal" and compared the government's approach to an authoritarian regime. "We condemn the illegal arrest of all BJP leaders. We feel that the government is not ready to help the farmers. They are anti-farmers, and this emergency is being shown again in Telangana," he remarked.

'Congress more dangerous than COVID-19': KTR

On Monday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Telangana Congress government of mishandling water management amid the ongoing water issue at the Jurala project and demanded that it clearly announce a schedule for water release.

Speaking to the media, KTR alleged that despite abundant rainfall and water availability in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, the state government failed to utilise the available water adequately. “Today, the Congress government in Telangana is attempting to mislead our farmer brothers. One thing is clear: Congress poses a greater danger than even COVID-19 or El Niño. The current situation in Telangana is such that there has been significant rainfall, and the Krishna and Godavari rivers have had abundant water,” he said. (ANI)