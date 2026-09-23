A JNU student was allegedly harassed by two outsiders on campus, who were detained by Delhi Police. The incident raises security questions. Separately, a case was filed in Karnataka against six, including two cops, for sexual assault.

JNU Student Allegedly Harassed on Campus

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student reported being allegedly harassed by two youths near Tapti Hostel on the university campus late Monday night. According to the information, the student was returning to her hostel from Sabarmati Dhaba when the two youths, who were sitting in a car near Tapti Hostel, allegedly offered her to sit in the car and have alcohol with them.

The student alleged that she was also harassed by the two men during the incident. The student subsequently informed a security guard on the campus, following which local police immediately reached the spot.

Police removed the two men from the area and detained them for preventive action. Delhi Police said that no formal complaint has been received from the student so far. Police said preventive action was taken against both men in connection with the incident.

Questions Raised Over Campus Security

The incident has also raised questions over the entry of the two youths into the JNU campus, as they were reportedly outsiders. Questions have been raised about how they entered the campus, whether they were allowed entry and who authorised their entry.

Since security and access control inside the university campus fall under the JNU administration, the circumstances surrounding the entry of the two outsiders are also a matter of inquiry. The administration may need to determine how the two outsiders entered the campus and whether anyone facilitated their entry.

The role of any person who may have facilitated their entry could also be examined as part of the inquiry. Establishing the complete entry trail could help clarify how the two outsiders gained access to the campus.

Separate Sexual Assault Case in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Karnataka, a case was registered against six individuals, including two railway police personnel, for allegedly subjecting a 22-year-old woman to repeated sexual assault, intimidation, and wrongful confinement across multiple locations in Karnataka, police said here on Thursday.

The case was registered at the Yadgir Women Police Station based on a written complaint lodged by the survivor after she was rescued by emergency response personnel. Police said the accused have been booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 64(1) (rape), 64(2) (rape by a police officer/person in authority), 70(1) (gang rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly). (ANI)